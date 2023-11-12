Brokerages Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Target Price at $17.33

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.72 on Friday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

