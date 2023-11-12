Brokerages Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Target Price at $17.33

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
Several analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.72 on Friday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.
