Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target at $8.50

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
MERC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.
View Our Latest Report on Mercer International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International
Mercer International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $9.16 on Friday. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.
Mercer International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -14.78%.
Mercer International Company Profile
Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mercer International
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.