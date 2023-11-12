Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target at $8.50

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

MERC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $9.16 on Friday. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -14.78%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

