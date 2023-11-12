Brokerages Set Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Target Price at $5.90

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

NEXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,954.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

NEXA stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

