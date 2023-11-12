Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

RA stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 359,400.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

