Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (BNRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Performance

Brookfield Reinsurance stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $334.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Reinsurance

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

