BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.50

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.
