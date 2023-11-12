BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.50

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of BTB.UN stock opened at C$2.95 on Wednesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$253.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.17.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

