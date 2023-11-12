Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ BHRB traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $44.87. 15,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,623. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.96. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Insider Activity at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Mark Guthrie Anderson bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, CEO David P. Boyle bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Guthrie Anderson bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,675 shares of company stock worth $380,373 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 21.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 23.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

