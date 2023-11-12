CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $374.09.

Shares of CACI opened at $325.95 on Thursday. CACI International has a 52 week low of $275.79 and a 52 week high of $359.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.30.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,280.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 435.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

