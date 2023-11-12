Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Cadogan Energy Solutions shares last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.17 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.68.

About Cadogan Energy Solutions

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

