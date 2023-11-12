Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

