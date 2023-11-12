Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.15

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.15 and traded as low as $8.54. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 11,216 shares.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

In related news, Director John E. Neal sold 7,057 shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $57,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,759 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,466 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

