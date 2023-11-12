CaliberCos Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CWD)

CaliberCos’ (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 13th. CaliberCos had issued 1,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $4,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

CaliberCos Stock Up 10.1 %

CWD opened at $1.42 on Friday. CaliberCos has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at CaliberCos

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CaliberCos

In other news, Director Daniel Paul Hansen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,012 shares in the company, valued at $88,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 63,576 shares of company stock valued at $91,592.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in CaliberCos in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CaliberCos in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CaliberCos in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

CaliberCos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

Featured Articles

