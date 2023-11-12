California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,828 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.60% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $285,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,926 shares of company stock worth $22,505,073 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $248.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $248.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

