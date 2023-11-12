California Public Employees Retirement System Has $403.11 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,140,821 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Accenture worth $403,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 74.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.22.

Accenture Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ACN opened at $319.69 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

