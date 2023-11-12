California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,568,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,259 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.61% of Progressive worth $472,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

Progressive Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $161.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.94.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

