California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 103,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.60% of Amphenol worth $304,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

