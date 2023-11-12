California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 430,495 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,495 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $300,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $172.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $200.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

