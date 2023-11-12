California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 47,495 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47,495 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $457,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,319 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,450 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $697,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,889,987,000 after buying an additional 1,281,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BDX opened at $234.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.82 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

