California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 601,062 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,726,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,062 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.63% of PepsiCo worth $1,616,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,555,000 after acquiring an additional 489,343 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after purchasing an additional 872,064 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.60. The stock has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.