California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 905,930 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,595,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 905,930 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Bank of America worth $476,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

