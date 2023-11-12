California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,819,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 402,626 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.36% of Cisco Systems worth $766,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

CSCO opened at $52.59 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.