California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

CWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CWT opened at $49.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

