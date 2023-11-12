Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16, reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

CLMT stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $9,059,000. Price Jennifer C. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,059,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,639 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 272.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 354.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

