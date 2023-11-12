Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

SYLD stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3046 per share. This is a boost from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

