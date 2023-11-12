Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,150.22

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,150.22 ($63.58) and traded as low as GBX 5,000 ($61.72). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 5,050 ($62.34), with a volume of 635 shares.

Camellia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,694.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,154.07. The company has a market cap of £139.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4,809.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Camellia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a GBX 44 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Camellia’s dividend payout ratio is 13,904.76%.

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture and engineering services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

