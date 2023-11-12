Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.23. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFPUF. TD Securities cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

