Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Shares Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRDL. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $844,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 150,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,415. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

