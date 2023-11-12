Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$145.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$175.00 to C$145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$137.82.

Cargojet Price Performance

Cargojet stock opened at C$85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$89.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$76.50 and a 52-week high of C$143.61.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.4246719 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

