Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.63.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

NYSE CARR opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

