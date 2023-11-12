Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $119,000 Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.47. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

