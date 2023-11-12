Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $136,000 Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

