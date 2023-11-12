Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $187,000 Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 13.1% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 23,720 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 46.7% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 386,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Farmland Partners news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman bought 31,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $319,483.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,298,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,616.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Farmland Partners news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman bought 31,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $319,483.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,298,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,616.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul A. Pittman acquired 66,178 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $678,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,264,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,963,000.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $14.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

FPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 190,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

