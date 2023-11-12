Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,188,000 after purchasing an additional 458,345,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,852,000 after acquiring an additional 664,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

