Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $239.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.86 and a 200 day moving average of $251.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.