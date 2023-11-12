CAVA Group’s (CAVA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAVA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CAVA Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.49 million. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $51,188,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $51,188,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 47.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after buying an additional 314,924 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

