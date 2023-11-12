CB Financial Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CBFV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.20. 2,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBFV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CB Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 162.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

