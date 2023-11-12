CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) is Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,384,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. CCC Intelligent Solutions comprises 3.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $26,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 4.3 %

CCCS opened at $11.46 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.13.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

