Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Position Raised by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Celanese makes up 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Celanese by 0.9% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CE traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 673,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $96.52 and a 1-year high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.18.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

