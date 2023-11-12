CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.47.

CX opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,474,000 after buying an additional 19,823,297 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in CEMEX by 12.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 34,964,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,008 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,312,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,534,000 after acquiring an additional 61,954 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in CEMEX by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,815,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,972,000 after acquiring an additional 832,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 59.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,381,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983,131 shares during the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

