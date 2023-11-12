Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Cencora makes up approximately 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cencora by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,860,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,122,000 after buying an additional 499,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,356,000 after buying an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Cencora Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cencora stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.57. 2,682,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.10 and a twelve month high of $198.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.06.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

