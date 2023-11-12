Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.03

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.03 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 152.65 ($1.88). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 152.10 ($1.88), with a volume of 7,889,663 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 140 ($1.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 138 ($1.70).
In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,866.15 ($2,303.60). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,664 shares of company stock worth $571,516. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
