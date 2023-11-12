Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62), reports. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNTY shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,500 shares in the company, valued at $826,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 10,980 shares of company stock worth $63,370 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.