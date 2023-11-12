Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerus’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CERS
Cerus Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 263,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.
Cerus Company Profile
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cerus
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.