Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerus’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $289.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.16. Cerus has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 263,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

