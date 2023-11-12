Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Trading Down 4%

Chalice Mining Limited (OTC:CGMLF – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chalice Mining from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Chalice Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CGMLF

Chalice Mining Stock Performance

Chalice Mining Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

(Get Free Report)

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum, and nickel deposits. Chalice Mining Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.