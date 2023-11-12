ChampionX Co. (CHX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

ChampionX has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ChampionX to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,765,684.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,765,684.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 391.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 108.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ChampionX

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.