Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 59.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2,076.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.
GTLS stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.60. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.22.
GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.62.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
