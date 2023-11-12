Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.80

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.80 and traded as high as C$10.52. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$10.45, with a volume of 290,727 shares changing hands.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.63 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.50%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.40 per share, with a total value of C$53,040.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

