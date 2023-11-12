Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHK. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.82.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.76. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.25.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

