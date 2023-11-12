Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Chesswood Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of TSE CHW opened at C$6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 58.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64. The company has a market cap of C$113.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.46. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$5.40 and a 52-week high of C$12.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other Chesswood Group news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00. In related news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 28,900 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,863.37. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 110,208 shares of company stock worth $752,025. Company insiders own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

