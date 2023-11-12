Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

CVX stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,990,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,681,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $141.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

